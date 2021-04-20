Pearl Alley Farmer's Market
19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
| +1 614-591-4559
Tue, Fri 10:30am - 1:30pm
Urban Farmers MarketEvery Tuesday and Friday, vendors set up tents in the alleys between Broad, High, Gay, and Third Streets. The mix of merchants reflects the rich cultural diversity of what's available in central Ohio. There's a wide array of locally grown produce, several hand-crafted items, and delicious food to be found here. The market literally provides a retail incubator for local entrepreneurs.
Market hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., mid-May through October.