Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pearl Alley Farmer's Market

19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Website
| +1 614-591-4559
Urban Farmers Market Columbus Ohio United States

More info

Tue, Fri 10:30am - 1:30pm

Urban Farmers Market

Every Tuesday and Friday, vendors set up tents in the alleys between Broad, High, Gay, and Third Streets. The mix of merchants reflects the rich cultural diversity of what's available in central Ohio. There's a wide array of locally grown produce, several hand-crafted items, and delicious food to be found here. The market literally provides a retail incubator for local entrepreneurs.

Market hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., mid-May through October.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points