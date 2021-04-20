Paxton's Tower Llanarthney SA32 8HX, UK

Paxton's Tower Paxton's Tower is a Neo-Gothic folly erected in honor of Lord Nelson. It is situated on a hilltop near Llanarthney in the Towy Valley, Carmarthenshire, Wales.



The tower is 36 feet high. The lower part of the tower is triangular in shape with a turret at each corner. On the first floor there is a banqueting room. Colored glass from one of the windows can now be seen in the Carmarthen Museum at Abergwili.

On the second floor there is a hexagonal prospect room surrounded by roof terraces. The windows to the prospect room are now bricked up. There is currently public access to the first floor banqueting room via stairs in one of the corner turrets.



This attraction can be combined with a visit to the nearby National Botanic Garden of Wales. Its hilltop location provides views over the Botanic Gardens and the Towy valley. The tower is under care of the National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty and it's free to visit.







