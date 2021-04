Pat O'Brien's Courtyard Restaurant

World-Famous Hurricanes at Pat O'Briens

No trip to New Orleans would be complete without a visit to Pat O'Briens for a Hurricane. The story goes that in the 1940s, because it was difficult to import scotch during WWII, bar owners were forced to buy large amounts of rum and the bartenders at Pat O'Brien's came up with this cocktail, served in a glass shaped like a hurricane lamp. It's a huge tourist attraction so get there early and enjoy the quiet of the courtyard before things get too rowdy!