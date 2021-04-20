Pat O'Brien's Courtyard Restaurant
718 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
+1 504-525-4823
Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 10am - 4am
World-Famous Hurricanes at Pat O'BriensNo trip to New Orleans would be complete without a visit to Pat O'Briens for a Hurricane. The story goes that in the 1940s, because it was difficult to import scotch during WWII, bar owners were forced to buy large amounts of rum and the bartenders at Pat O'Brien's came up with this cocktail, served in a glass shaped like a hurricane lamp. It's a huge tourist attraction so get there early and enjoy the quiet of the courtyard before things get too rowdy!
almost 7 years ago
Hurrican season
My parents recomended that I spend at least part of my birthday on this well-known patio sucking down the original New Orleans Hurricane recipe. Pat O'Brien's: Free drink on your birthday! Don't forget to fill out that card and get served up whatever you want in one of these signature glasses. Dueling pianos, strong drinks, and sunny Sunday afternoon lounging in the courtyard... what more could you ask for?