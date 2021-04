Paradeplatz: Zurich's Epicenter

This square on the left bank of the Limmat serves as the very crux of the city, a must-visit for understanding the Zurich way of life in all its elegance and efficiency. It’s home to the headquarters of its largest banks (Credit Suisse takes up one side, UBS another), the iconic eateries Zeughauskeller and Sprungli, the luxe department store Grieder, and is a junction for most of the city’s tram lines. It’s also Swiss-style pretty—for most of the year, red and pink geraniums line the square in immaculate rows.Photo © Martin Rütschi/Zürich Tourism.