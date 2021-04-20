Where are you going?
Paradeplatz

Paradepl., 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Paradeplatz: Zurich's Epicenter

This square on the left bank of the Limmat serves as the very crux of the city, a must-visit for understanding the Zurich way of life in all its elegance and efficiency. It’s home to the headquarters of its largest banks (Credit Suisse takes up one side, UBS another), the iconic eateries Zeughauskeller and Sprungli, the luxe department store Grieder, and is a junction for most of the city’s tram lines. It’s also Swiss-style pretty—for most of the year, red and pink geraniums line the square in immaculate rows.

Photo © Martin Rütschi/Zürich Tourism.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Street Parade Zurich

The Street Parade takes place in Zurich, Switzerland. Comparable to Berlin's Love Parade, the Street Parade is the largest annual event in Zurich. It proceeds along the side of Lake Zurich on the second Saturday of August. I was lucky to witness that 2 years ago.

