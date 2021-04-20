Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Orange Patch

2717 E Lehi Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213, USA
Website
| +1 480-962-4490
Sorting navel oranges Mesa Arizona United States
Sampling citrus fruits at Orange Patch Mesa Arizona United States
Sorting navel oranges Mesa Arizona United States
Sampling citrus fruits at Orange Patch Mesa Arizona United States

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Sorting navel oranges

During the harvest season, navel oranges are sorted by machine based on their size. The smallest ones fall into boxes early on the conveyer while the largest ones make it all the way to the end.

Orange Patch has some of the best fresh-squeezed orange juice I've ever had! Definitely worth a pit stop to pick up some fresh citrus fruits. I love the tangelos, kinnow mandarins and rio red grapefruit best!
By Amber Gibson

More Recommendations

Amber Gibson
almost 7 years ago

Sampling citrus fruits at Orange Patch

Orange Patch is definitely worth a pit stop to pick up some fresh citrus fruits. I loved the tangelos, kinnow mandarins and rio red grapefruit best! With so many samples available I had to try them all and it definitely showcases just how juicy and sweet the fresh, local fruit is.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points