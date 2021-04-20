Orange Patch
2717 E Lehi Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213, USA
| +1 480-962-4490
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Sorting navel orangesDuring the harvest season, navel oranges are sorted by machine based on their size. The smallest ones fall into boxes early on the conveyer while the largest ones make it all the way to the end.
Orange Patch has some of the best fresh-squeezed orange juice I've ever had! Definitely worth a pit stop to pick up some fresh citrus fruits. I love the tangelos, kinnow mandarins and rio red grapefruit best!
almost 7 years ago
Sampling citrus fruits at Orange Patch
