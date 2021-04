Omni Nashville Hotel 150 3rd Avenue South

The Newcomer This brand-new hotel next to the massive, newly opened Music City Center convention space is one of Nashville’s hottest places to stay. Opened in fall of 2013, it’s also in the heart of the action and within easy walking distance of Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. But even if you never left the building, you’d find 800 rooms, five restaurants and live music spaces, a spa and rooftop pool deck.