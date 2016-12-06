K-Beauty is big business, and Olive Young, one of Korea’s most popular beauty shops purveys products not only from Korea, but France, the US, and Japan among many other locales. This cavernous emporium sells lip balms, nose hair scissors and everything in between. A visit to this buzzing temple of beauty is never a dull moment, as fresh-faced Koreans pour over myriad products promising to whiten and brighten, moisturize and de-frizz. At the hopping Myeongdong location, shoppers can experiment with cosmetics in the Get It Beauty Zone, sample over 40 scents at the Perfume Bar, and break for a snack in the K-Food Zone. 53 Myeongdong-gil, Jung-gu