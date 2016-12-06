HomeTravel GuidesSouth KoreaSeoul

Olive Young

http://www.oliveyoungshop.com/
4da2f284a1c635651614f9dc969a7277.jpg

Leslie Patrick

4da2f284a1c635651614f9dc969a7277.jpg

K-Beauty is big business, and Olive Young, one of Korea’s most popular beauty shops purveys products not only from Korea, but France, the US, and Japan among many other locales. This cavernous emporium sells lip balms, nose hair scissors and everything in between. A visit to this buzzing temple of beauty is never a dull moment, as fresh-faced Koreans pour over myriad products promising to whiten and brighten, moisturize and de-frizz. At the hopping Myeongdong location, shoppers can experiment with cosmetics in the Get It Beauty Zone, sample over 40 scents at the Perfume Bar, and break for a snack in the K-Food Zone. 53 Myeongdong-gil, Jung-gu

By Leslie Patrick

More Recommendations

Leslie Patrick
Fri Aug 19 02:43:32 EDT 2016

Shopping at the Korean Sephora

K-Beauty is big business, and Olive Young, one of Korea’s most popular beauty shops purveys products not only from Korea, but France, the US, and Japan among many other locales. This cavernous emporium sells lip balms, nose hair scissors and everything in between. A visit to this buzzing temple of beauty is never a dull moment, as fresh-faced Koreans pour over myriad products promising to whiten and brighten, moisturize and de-frizz. At the hopping Myeongdong location, shoppers can experiment with cosmetics in the Get It Beauty Zone, sample over 40 scents at the Perfume Bar, and break for a snack in the K-Food Zone. 53 Myeongdong-gil, Jung-gu

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

NEARBY HIGHLIGHTS
2978807dbf6f386fa1ea33a4bba4e585.jpg
All Mask Story
April 7, 2023 04:09 PM
Four_Seasons_Hotel_Seoul.1.jpg
Four Seasons Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
HOTEL_CAPPUCCINO.SEOUL.3.jpg
Hotel Cappuccino
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
292259ac1d9cd7735e7916d61f8512d0.jpg
Signiel Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
The_Ninth_Gate_Grille_4_(LOW).jpg
Westin Chosun Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
Conrad_Seoul_Pulse8_Swimming_Pool_HR.jpg
Conrad Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
BTKRSE_JH_0313_Groom_ClubDeluxeRoom_IMG06.jpg
Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
gallery_img02-01_big.jpg
Hotel La Casa
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
08_Park_Deluxe_Bedroom_with_Daylight.jpg
Park Hyatt Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
Woobar_DJ_Booth.jpg
W Seoul-Walkerhill
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
Seoul_6.jpg
Rak Ko Jae
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
ff937650142b0d975ce84719a6ef5cac.jpg
Dongdaemun Design Plaza
April 20, 2021 04:09 PM
868186ee4708adeba5563e29b2755767.jpg
Ulaan Baatar Restaurant, Central Asian village, Seoul
April 20, 2021 04:03 PM
Gyeonghoeru Pavilion,Gyeongbokgung Palace,Jongno-gu,Seoul,Korea
Gyeongbokgung Palace
April 20, 2021 04:01 PM
A188NP Photograph Image Noryangjin Fish Seafood Market Seoul Korea
Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market
April 20, 2021 03:55 PM
e719aa0ddbdde54d3ff9a777c052eb07.png
Simone Handbag Museum
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
A person straightening up the pillows in an A-frame Airbnb bedroom
Trending News
What Airbnb’s New Cleaning Policy Means for Your Next Stay
October 30, 2026 05:48 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Diptych with an exterior view of Julius' Castle on San Francisco's Telegraph Hill on the left, and an interior view of a hall and statue
Trending News
A First Look Inside a Century-Old San Francisco Castle as It Prepares to Reopen as a Restaurant and Bar
October 30, 2026 05:42 PM
 · 
Erin Feher
A yellow canoe in front of Spirit Island in early dawn light at Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park.
Outdoor Adventure
9 Things We Love About Alberta: Mountain Scenery, Modern Cuisine, and Herds of Bison
October 30, 2026 04:22 PM
 · 
Jennifer Malloy
Vintage photo of exterior of Paris’s Hôtel Lutetia
Hotels
What Happens to a Hotel When War Comes to Town?
October 30, 2026 04:07 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
A bright and airy living room in a Lake Tahoe vacation rental with views of the lake that is part of the Capital One Travel platform
Loyalty + Rewards
If You’re Not Building Up Loyalty With This Travel Credit Card, You’re Missing Out
October 30, 2026 02:36 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Interior view of an airplane cabin with passengers seated and a flight attendant walking down the aisle.
Air Travel News
What Happens When There’s an In-Flight Emergency? How Airlines and Passengers Are Supposed to Respond
October 30, 2026 01:28 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman