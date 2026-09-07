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By Rachel Chang
  •  September 7, 2026

Meet JetBlue’s New Domestic First Class

The traditionally low-cost airline debuts its first premium seats for flights within the USA, featuring two-by-two seating and an on-demand digital mixologist.
Three rows of pairs of JetBlue's BlueFirst seats

JetBlue is getting fancy—the airline plans to offer first-class seats on domestic flights starting later this year.

Courtesy of JetBlue

Since first taking flight in 2000, JetBlue has served its domestic passengers with economy-only cabins. But now it’s debuting a first-class experience called BlueFirst, marking the carrier’s boldest step yet in offering a more upscale product.

Traditionally thought of as a low-cost carrier, the New York City–based airline first confirmed the plans in 2024, with the long-awaited details of the domestic first-class cabin finally unveiled on Tuesday. Although the airline had introduced its Mint business class in 2014 for international routes, this is the first on U.S.-only routes.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more premium experiences, and BlueFirst gives them an elevated experience that feels distinctly JetBlue, with thoughtful touches, caring service, and great value,” CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a press release.

The new cabins will feature seats in a two-by-two configuration, offering seven inches of additional legroom compared to JetBlue’s main cabin, as well as a five-inch recline. The seats themselves are made out of Phoenix-based mattress company Tuft & Needle’s signature T&N Flex foam for a plush feel with responsive pressure to support each passenger.

Another feature is its 13.3-inch seat-back screen with Bluetooth connectivity. In addition to the latest version of its in-flight entertainment Blueprint by JetBlue, BlueFirst passengers will have exclusive access to the ability to order drinks via an interactive “Mixologist Mode.” This allows each person to create their own cocktail, selecting from spirits, mixers, and flavors, before the orders are sent directly to the crew to stir up. There are also prepared selections to choose from. The screens in this cabin can be used for other drink and food orders.

Additionally, the seats will be equipped with both USB-A and USB-C outlets, as well as standard 110-volt AC plugs and access to JetBlue’s free Fly-FI internet connection.

Close-up of top portion of new domestic first-class BlueFirst seats

Among the defining features of the new domestic first-class seats will be Tuft & Needle foam padding.

Courtesy of JetBlue

BlueFirst customers will also be offered elevated in-flight dining through its newly introduced FirstFare menu served in bento-style boxes, with premium Fable glassware and coasters designed by New York City illustrator Danielle Rose Fisher. Those on flights that are 899 miles or more will receive an entrée, side dish, and dessert. Some options will include sweet or savory crepes and sesame noodles with beef or tofu, with the airline promising that the menu options will be “designed to delight.”

The packaged snacks in BlueFirst will vary by flights but all come from such popular name brands as Cape Cod Chips, Pop Daddy Snacks, Sockerbit, Tosi, and Wholesome Bakery. Similarly, the curated wine list for first-class passengers will be provided by New York’s Parcelle, while caffeine will be courtesy of Cometeer and Joe Coffee, plus Smith Teamaker teas.

Passengers on overnight flights will also receive a blanket and snooze kit; full details of these added amenities have yet to be announced.

Before boarding, BlueFirst passengers will have priority check-in and an expedited security lane at more than 30 airports, with specific access varying by terminal. They’ll then board as part of Group 1 and have access to dedicated overhead space. Additionally, tickets booked in BlueFirst will have no change or cancellation fees and will include two checked bags with priority tagging.

Gray and white eats in BlueFirst cabin in two-by-two configuration, with one seat slightly reclined

JetBlue’s forthcoming BlueFirst cabin will feature seats in a two-by-two configuration, offering passengers seated there more space.

Courtesy of JetBlue

While both booking and initial flights will happen this year (no exact dates have been provided yet), routing and pricing have yet to be revealed, so the value of BlueFirst remains to be seen. “If it is priced competitively against other offerings like Delta First or United First, then it should be worth it for travelers seeking that premium experience given the combination of no middle seats, custom cocktails, meal service, and name-brand seat cushions,” NerdWallet travel expert Sally French tells Afar, adding that the Mixologist Mode is a particularly innovative touch.

She also says that BlueFirst will most likely be the most alluring for medium-haul routes, those about four to six hours in duration, since they offer more comfort compared to economy’s EvenMore seats, which are in a three-across setup.

Paired with this week’s news that Southwest will launch its first airport lounges in late 2027 in partnership with Chase, this shows that lower-cost airlines are shifting focus from increasing volume to expanding their upscale products.

The seat-back screens on two JetBlue BlueFirst seats with tray table holding drink below one screen

Passengers flying in BlueFirst will be able to order on-demand drinks through a virtual mixologist available on their seat-back screens.

Courtesy of JetBlue

“For years, JetBlue has been one of those airlines that resisted offering a domestic first class,” French says. “But now in 2026, travel demand is at an all-time high, and airlines see this as the time to upsell on a higher-quality experience.” She adds that ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines’ shutdown may be a key factor, since “competing purely on low economy fares . . . seems to no longer be the profit strategy across all airlines.”

Since launching its first airport lounge BlueHouse at New York City’s John F. Kennedy last December, JetBlue also debuted a second one at Boston’s Logan Airport last week.

Rachel Chang
With two decades of experience, travel and pop culture journalist Rachel Chang is a former magazine editor (Us Weekly senior editor, J-14 editor in chief, CosmoGIRL!entertainment editor) turned freelance writer and editor and a contributor to Afar. The solo travel advocate is a reluctant runner (but four-time marathoner) and dumplings addict.

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