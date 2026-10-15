Virgin Unveils Plans for New High-Speed Trains That Could Shake Up European Rail Travel

Travelers taking the train from London to Paris, Brussels, or Amsterdam could soon have a new rail-line option.

Virgin Group, already known for its airlines, cruise ships, and hotels that take a cheeky approach to the travel experience, recently revealed a first look at the high-speed trains it plans to run between the United Kingdom and continental Europe beginning in 2030. The service would travel through the Channel Tunnel, the roughly 31-mile rail tunnel beneath the English Channel that connects England and France, and offer service between London and Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

It would also compete directly with Eurostar, the high-speed rail company that currently operates the passenger trains that link London with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. Beyond that, Eurostar serves additional destinations such as Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Cologne in Germany.

The Virgin project aims to offer passengers “a distinctive new choice in cross-Channel travel,” Virgin Group CEO Josh Bayliss said when the designs were unveiled.

Virgin ultimately hopes to operate as many as 20 round-trip journeys between London and Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam every day, which the company says would add nearly 7.5 million seats to the market each year. British regulators have already approved access for that volume of service beginning October 1, 2030.

Exactly what those trips will cost remains unknown. Virgin has not announced fares or a date when bookings will officially open, so it’s too early to know whether its entrance into the market will make a London-to-Paris weekend cheaper. But another operator would give travelers something they currently lack on these direct routes: a choice of rail companies.

What Virgin’s new trains will be like

Virgin has signed an agreement with French train manufacturer Alstom for 12 Avelia Stream high-speed trains. The trains will be built in Italy and designed to travel up to roughly 186 miles per hour.

The first rendering (seen in the image above) shows a sleek black exterior with Virgin’s familiar logo and red branding. The interiors are still being developed, but Virgin says it is drawing inspiration from across its travel businesses: Predeparture areas and social spaces aboard the trains will take cues from Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses in airports, while Virgin Voyages, the company’s adult-only cruise line, is helping shape the food-and-drink program, and Virgin Hotels is influencing seating and the design of other interior spaces.

There are no set details on what the interiors will look like, but Virgin will be culling expertise and inspiration from existing travel brands and products like Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse airport lounges. Courtesy of Virgin Group

In a statement, Bayliss said the company wants to make “the journey something to look forward to as much as the destination.” Accessibility, Virgin says, will also be incorporated into the train design from the outset.

Additionally, a familiar traveler perk will be incorporated into the Virgin ecosystem. Passengers will be able to earn Virgin Points on train journeys and redeem them across the Virgin Red loyalty platform, including on future rail trips, flights, hotels, cruises, and other experiences. The company is also exploring ways to connect the rail service with Virgin Atlantic, potentially allowing passengers flying into London to continue onward to mainland Europe by train.

When can travelers ride the Virgin trains?

Virgin is targeting 2030 for the start of service.

In August 2026, the United Kingdom’s rail regulator approved access that would allow Virgin to run its proposed services on the British high-speed rail network beginning in October 2030. The company has also secured access to an East London maintenance facility for the new fleet.

Several steps remain before service can begin. Virgin still needs additional approvals and access agreements outside the United Kingdom, and its new trains must be built, tested, and certified for international operation.

Other operators are also pursuing plans to add rail service across the English Channel, including Italy’s Trenitalia. If those projects move forward, travelers could eventually have more than one alternative to Eurostar on routes between London and continental Europe.