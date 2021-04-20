Olive et Gourmando 351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada

Wed - Sun 9am - 5pm

Olive et Gourmando This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed pastries, it is the sort of restaurant you'd expect to find in one of Montréal's cooler neighborhoods. Instead, it's in the heart of Old Montréal. That is a definite plus for travelers visiting the city's historic sights. It also means, however, that there is a lunch-hour rush when nearby office workers vie for tables. If you can plan on an early or late lunch—you're on vacation, after all—you can avoid the worst of the crowd. Olive et Gourmando is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., so if you are looking for a place for dinner, the same owners are behind the new Foxy (in the Griffintown neighborhood), which is quickly proving as popular as their first restaurant.