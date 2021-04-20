Oldest House & Garden Museum
322 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
| +1 305-294-9501
More info
Mon, Tue, Thur - Sat 10am - 4pm
Key West's Must SeeBe a part of history and go see the oldest house in South Florida, which was built in 1829.
More Recommendations
almost 6 years ago
Stop In at The Oldest House & Garden Museum
The Oldest House & Garden Museum, located on Duval Street, is truly a hidden gem that many Key West visitors do not know about. It was built in 1829, and lived in by Captain Francis Watlington and his family. The house and its gardens are free and open to the public. The house still has original furnishings, many artifacts and family portraits. There are tours available, so be sure to take one and learn a piece of Key West history!