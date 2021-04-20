Stop In at The Oldest House & Garden Museum

The Oldest House & Garden Museum, located on Duval Street, is truly a hidden gem that many Key West visitors do not know about. It was built in 1829, and lived in by Captain Francis Watlington and his family. The house and its gardens are free and open to the public. The house still has original furnishings, many artifacts and family portraits. There are tours available, so be sure to take one and learn a piece of Key West history!