Relaxing in the Viennese vineyards on Nussberg

I love the fact that I can escape to Vienna's local vineyards in just 40 minutes from the city centre.

Vienna winery Mayer am Pfarrplatz runs a summer outlet just up the road on Nussberg in the area of Grinzing. This means you are literally at the roots of their fantastic home made wine.

I tested both the deckchairs just next to the vineyards with a beautiful view of the Vienna Woods and Vienna; and the designer lounges behind, which were mixed with original wine barrels serving as tables. An absolute must if temperatures go beyond 20 Celsius.