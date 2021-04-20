Nussberg
Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Photo courtesy of Peter Rigaud / WienTourismus
An evening of wine at Heuriger WieningerAustrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is a great way to cap off an evening in Vienna.
Trams run from the city center to Nussdorf. To explore more heuriger, the little Vienna Heurigen Express train runs from Nussdorf to Kahlenberg and Grinzing.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Relaxing in the Viennese vineyards on Nussberg
I love the fact that I can escape to Vienna's local vineyards in just 40 minutes from the city centre.
Vienna winery Mayer am Pfarrplatz runs a summer outlet just up the road on Nussberg in the area of Grinzing. This means you are literally at the roots of their fantastic home made wine.
I tested both the deckchairs just next to the vineyards with a beautiful view of the Vienna Woods and Vienna; and the designer lounges behind, which were mixed with original wine barrels serving as tables. An absolute must if temperatures go beyond 20 Celsius.
Vienna winery Mayer am Pfarrplatz runs a summer outlet just up the road on Nussberg in the area of Grinzing. This means you are literally at the roots of their fantastic home made wine.
I tested both the deckchairs just next to the vineyards with a beautiful view of the Vienna Woods and Vienna; and the designer lounges behind, which were mixed with original wine barrels serving as tables. An absolute must if temperatures go beyond 20 Celsius.