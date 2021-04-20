A visit to a Nubian home

Nubian Village visits are a common tourist attraction in Aswan, Egypt.Although, it takes a bit of work, it is possible to visit a :"less traveled" village, This family had no idea that we were coming, until we popped into their home, accompanied by the local man, the grandfather, whom we found at the docks.

After a tour of the huge home, we were entertained in the "guest area" ...curious, we wandered into the bedroom to be with the children who were having breakfast and watching television. We ended up staying there for hours. The company was fantastic. We did not share a common language with the children, however they kept us entertained Eventually, the older girl, tried to braid my daughters hair, which was good fun for all of us.

In spite of the almost 110 degree F temperature, we were very comfortable in the home with merely a ceiling fan. The roofs in the individual rooms are arched or barreled which promotes a cooler temperature inside.