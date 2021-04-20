Naval Academy
Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, USA
Photo by DVIDSHUB/Flickr
Stroll with Sailors at the US Naval AcademyThe U.S. Naval Academy is open to the public, and you can take a 1.5-hour historical tour around the yard, which includes learning about its architecture, Academy traditions, and midshipmen life.
If you're not into nitty-gritty military history, at least go for the sailors in uniform.
The Academy also runs two hour-long, fun boot camps for kids, teaching them how to march, chant, and take orders from Naval officers. Kids also learn Navy lingo and to read nautical flags.