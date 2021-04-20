Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Naval Academy

Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, USA
Website
Stroll with Sailors at the US Naval Academy Annapolis Maryland United States

Stroll with Sailors at the US Naval Academy

The U.S. Naval Academy is open to the public, and you can take a 1.5-hour historical tour around the yard, which includes learning about its architecture, Academy traditions, and midshipmen life.

If you're not into nitty-gritty military history, at least go for the sailors in uniform.

The Academy also runs two hour-long, fun boot camps for kids, teaching them how to march, chant, and take orders from Naval officers. Kids also learn Navy lingo and to read nautical flags.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points