Native Trails

7343 East Scottsdale Mall
Website
| +1 480-308-1100
Trail Through Native American Cultures Scottsdale Arizona United States

Trail Through Native American Cultures

The Native Trails event no longer takes place.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community neighbors the city of Scottsdale and makes up a unique and active part our Arizona culture. Each year a diverse representation of the tribal nations that make up areas of Arizona and the United States get together to showcase musical performances and storytelling that highlights an important part of their traditions. Native Trails takes place on most Thursdays and Saturdays from 12pm to 1pm from mid-January to early April and have included performances from the Hopi, Navajo, Cree tribes and more since 2003. It’s a free event meant to introduce you to Native American principles in an entertaining and interactive environment. Located in the grounds near the Scottsdale Center of Performing Arts at Civic Center Park be sure to bring a blanket, your camera and a picnic lunch to enjoy an afternoon of hoop dancing and inter-tribal pow wow dancing.
By Lindsey E Keeler , AFAR Local Expert

