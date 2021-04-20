Where are you going?
Mwenge Woodcarvers Market

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
+255 22 212 6826
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Mwenge Woodcarvers Market

In the heart of Dar es Salaam, the Mwenge Woodcarvers Market is filled with artisans hard at work creating beautiful and unique items. Wooden masks are particularly popular, but you’ll also find treasures in craft shops selling a whole range of goods from fabrics to sandals, beaded necklaces, and more. Unlike some tourist markets around the world, the sellers here tend not to hassle customers. They’ll encourage you to come into their store, but you won’t be pestered to buy anything. Don’t forget to bargain and shop around at the market, as prices are negotiable and you may find a similar item for half the price at another stall.
By Harriet Constable , AFAR Local Expert

Arianna Lopez
almost 7 years ago

Mwenge Carvers Market

This crafts market hosts a giant co-op of over 200 carvers, who specialize in Makonde carvings. You can also find other arts and crafts there, such as the beautiful and often quite adorable Tinga Tinga paintings. Be sure to not give in too quickly like I did... be strong and let the vendors fight prices amongst themselves.

