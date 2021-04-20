Little-Explored Western Tanzania

Sure, lots of folks visit the land of the Serengeti and Kilimanjaro or Zanzibar (oh, Zanzibar) but few venture over to the Lake Victoria side. Mwanza will be your starting point (daily flights from Nairobi and Dar), and it's a unique, even-for-Africa, cross-cultural experience—mainly an Indian influence. The coastline is worth exploring, the fish markets are great, the fresh-caught fish is superb, and the locals are very open to your visit along the way.



I recommend this little-explored region.