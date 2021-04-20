Where are you going?
Murano Glass Factories

Ponte S. Provolo, 4623, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 241 2202
Sun - Sat 11am - 8:30pm

From the Island of Murano

Looking back at Venice from Murano, where you can shop for colorful glass. You know you are in a very special place. And you hope that it will still be there for a long, long time to come.
By Becky Harris

Jennifer DeLap
almost 7 years ago

Murano Glass

The island of Murano, just a short ride via traghetto (or ferry) away from the Piazza San Marco, is known for its amazing glass making. We weren't able to make it to Murano itself, but Venice is full of shops that sell these beautiful works of art. They are a little on the pricey side, but well worth it.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

