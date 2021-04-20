Murano Glass Factories
Ponte S. Provolo, 4623, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 241 2202
Sun - Sat 11am - 8:30pm
From the Island of MuranoLooking back at Venice from Murano, where you can shop for colorful glass. You know you are in a very special place. And you hope that it will still be there for a long, long time to come.
almost 7 years ago
Murano Glass
The island of Murano, just a short ride via traghetto (or ferry) away from the Piazza San Marco, is known for its amazing glass making. We weren't able to make it to Murano itself, but Venice is full of shops that sell these beautiful works of art. They are a little on the pricey side, but well worth it.