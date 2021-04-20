Where are you going?
Mt Whitney

Mt. Whitney, California, USA
Sunrise over Mount Whitney Sequoia National Park California United States
Topping out Sequoia National Park California United States
Sunrise over Mount Whitney Sequoia National Park California United States
Topping out Sequoia National Park California United States

Sunrise over Mount Whitney

This was the view out of my tent opening as I went to bed early to prepare for my Summit bid on the Mountaineers Trail on Mount Whitney. Without another team in sight, and with Iceberg Lake all to ourselves, this was a great way to end the day.
By Benny Haddad

Benny Haddad
almost 7 years ago

Topping out

At 12,500 feet, this was literally the high point on our trip. Although we had to turn around without a summit, due to a combination of sun poisoning and altitude sickness, we got to enjoy a last breathtaking view of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

