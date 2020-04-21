Imperial Palace (皇居)
1-1 Chiyoda, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-8111, Japan
+81 3-3213-1111
Tue - Thur, Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
The residence of Japan’s imperial family is located inside a lovely park in the heart of Tokyo. The palace was originally built in 1888, after the capital moved from Kyoto to Tokyo, and then restored following damage incurred during World War II. Its grounds are not open to the public, but standing in Kokyo Gaien, the Imperial Palace plaza, you can see the 16th-century watchtower Fushimi-Yagura, which originally stood in Kyoto, and the Nijubashi bridges, which lead to the palace’s inner grounds.
almost 6 years ago
An Imperial New Year Greeting
New Year's week is one of only times that the usually private emperor & royal family make an appearance. Thousands come together to the Imperial Palace to wish the royal family a happy new year and create an amazing spectacle of white and red. New Year's Day is one of the most important holidays in Japan -- expats return home, families reunite, and wishes are made at the major temples.
almost 6 years ago
New Year Greeting
Up early on this cold but quite beautiful January morning, I am challenged after the last few days of partying in celebration of the New Year. It's January 2, and we have spent the last few hours shuffling across the grounds of central Tokyo's Imperial Palace. We are joined by innumerable waves of eager visitors like ourselves, getting closer and closer to the inner grounds which only open to the public twice a year (January 2 and December 23). We have joined this procession to experience an important tradition: the Emperor's New Year Greeting. On this rare occasion the Emperor, along with some of the royal family, appears before the public to offer greetings and well wishes. It's an exhilarating moment where the anticipation is joined by thousands of waving paper Japanese flags. The crinkling of the flags against the crisp morning air is deafening and only quieted by the sound of the Emperor's amplified voice. He and his special guests almost magically appear on the balcony overhead. With welcoming smiles and waving hands, we are greeted. It's only moments before his speech is over, the flags again are waving, and the royal family disappears just as quickly as they appeared.
almost 6 years ago
Sunset Stroll Around the Moat
A large park area surrounding the residence of Japan's Imperial Family is the perfect place to explore at the end of a long day. Built on the site of the old Edo castle, it is truly a magical place with a deep history. Tranquil and quiet as the day winds down, you will feel transported to another era and can briefly escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city that surrounds it.