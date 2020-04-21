Imperial Palace (皇居)

Imperial Palace

The residence of Japan’s imperial family is located inside a lovely park in the heart of Tokyo. The palace was originally built in 1888, after the capital moved from Kyoto to Tokyo, and then restored following damage incurred during World War II. Its grounds are not open to the public, but standing in Kokyo Gaien, the Imperial Palace plaza, you can see the 16th-century watchtower Fushimi-Yagura, which originally stood in Kyoto, and the Nijubashi bridges, which lead to the palace’s inner grounds.