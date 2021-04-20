Monaco Cathedral

Ol' St Nick
There was a temple dedicated to Saint Nicholas on the Rocher as early as 1247, but the current Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, aka the Cathédrale de Monaco
, aka Saint Nicholas Cathedral, was built in 1875. Home to the the relics of Saint Devote, the cathedral features a retable from 1500. Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco sing at the 10am Sunday mass from September to June, and there is a four keyboard organ belting out hymns on feast days. Princes Grace and Prince Ranier III lie here in eternal rest, just meters from where the fairy-tale couple took their solemn vows to love, honor, and cherish.