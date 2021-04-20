Where are you going?
Monaco Cathedral

4 Rue Colonel Bellando de Castro, 98000 Monaco
+377 93 30 87 70
Ol' St Nick Monaco Monaco

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

Ol' St Nick

There was a temple dedicated to Saint Nicholas on the Rocher as early as 1247, but the current Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, aka the Cathédrale de Monaco, aka Saint Nicholas Cathedral, was built in 1875. Home to the the relics of Saint Devote, the cathedral features a retable from 1500. Les Petits Chanteurs de Monaco sing at the 10am Sunday mass from September to June, and there is a four keyboard organ belting out hymns on feast days. Princes Grace and Prince Ranier III lie here in eternal rest, just meters from where the fairy-tale couple took their solemn vows to love, honor, and cherish.

By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

