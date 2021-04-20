Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Prince's Palace of Monaco

98015 Monaco-Ville, Monaco
Website
| +377 93 25 18 31
Prince's Palace of Monaco Monaco Ville Monaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco Monaco Ville Monaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco Monaco Ville Monaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco Monaco Ville Monaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco Monaco Ville Monaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco Monaco Ville Monaco

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Prince's Palace of Monaco

At five minutes before noon every day, the uniformed Carabiniers du Prince perform a ceremonial changing of the guard in front of Monaco's palace. Though the royal family still lives in the palace, much of the year there are tours that visit a selection of state apartments, each room dripping with gilt, draped in silk, and decorated with the vast collection of artwork and furniture collected by the House of Grimaldi since it began in 1160. As devoted patrons of the arts, the royal family hosts classical music concerts on the palace grounds every summer. Tickets to see Prince Albert II’s jaw-droppingly impressive collection of antique cars are also available.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points