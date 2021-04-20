Prince's Palace of Monaco
At five minutes before noon every day, the uniformed Carabiniers du Prince perform a ceremonial changing of the guard in front of Monaco's palace. Though the royal family still lives in the palace, much of the year there are tours that visit a selection of state apartments, each room dripping with gilt, draped in silk, and decorated with the vast collection of artwork and furniture collected by the House of Grimaldi since it began in 1160. As devoted patrons of the arts, the royal family hosts classical music concerts on the palace grounds every summer. Tickets to see Prince Albert II’s jaw-droppingly impressive collection of antique cars are also available.