Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
+377 98 06 30 00
Santé ! Monaco Monaco
Santé !

In the cool underground, beneath the historic Hôtel de Paris, lies one of Europe’s greatest private wine cellars with over 400,000 bottles from mythical estates Lafite, Cheval Blanc, Yquem, Romanée-Conti as well as more modest houses making perfectly balanced, complex wines. Private visits can be organized to see where Hollywood star Grace Kelly and her Prince Charming celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, admire the world’s last few bottles of Petrus ’45, and get the inside scoop from one of the many sommeliers who curate this extraordinary collection. For more information, send an email to restaurationhp (at) sbm (dot) mc.

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

