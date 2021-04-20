Marché de la Condamine
Marché de la Condamine, Place d'Armes, 98000 Monaco
+377 93 30 94 72
Sun - Sat 6am - 2pm
March to the marchéOpen daily, even on Sundays, the Condamine market is a combination covered and outdoor market where residents come to stock up their larders with regional specialties, local produce, and fish directly from the sea below. Grab a coffee at one of the old-fashioned cafés, or savour the regional “socca” chick pea pancake as you watch the Monegasque go about their daily business—visiting the newsstand, gossiping with neighbors, letting their kids loose in the play area.
Photo : Sylvia Sabes