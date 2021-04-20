Hit the books
In the 1970‘s Princess Grace, an American with Irish roots, acquired diplomat Count Gerald Edward O’Kelly de Gallach’s coveted book collection, then enriched it with tomes dedicated by past Irish President Eamon De Valera and other cherished volumes. Upon her death, the mourning Prince Ranier III, created the Princess Grace Irish Library, making his beloved’s collection accessible to the public. Over 10,000 volumes have been added to the collection sInce it opened in 1984. The library also supports cultural center that celebrates Irish literatures, hosts lectures, promotes poetry readings and sponsors concerts throughout the year. St Patrick’s Day is always a special day at the library.