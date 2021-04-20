Where are you going?
Société Nautique de Monaco

1, Restaurant, +, 93505130, Quai Louis II, 98000, Monaco
+377 92 16 03 03
Lunch with locals Monaco Monaco

Lunch with locals

The Club Bouliste Monégasque hides in plain sight. Occupying a quiet corner on the “Rocher”, near the Oceanographic museum, locals flock to this private bocci ball club for a quiet lunch away from the swarms of tourists. While technically for members only, they have yet to refuse an enthusiastic guest.

http://cbmonaco.online.fr/

La Société Nautique, home of the country’s rowing club, is another private sporting club with a restaurant. Nestled in an industrial garage space next to the über prestigious Monaco Yacht Club, the restaurant serves guests simple, yet delicious French food in a completely unique environment. Non-members are asked to pay a €1 supplement.

http://www.avironmonaco.com/news

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

