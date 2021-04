Société Nautique de Monaco

Lunch with locals

The Club Bouliste Monégasque hides in plain sight. Occupying a quiet corner on the “Rocher”, near the Oceanographic museum, locals flock to this private bocci ball club for a quiet lunch away from the swarms of tourists. While technically for members only, they have yet to refuse an enthusiastic guest.http://cbmonaco.online.fr/La Société Nautique, home of the country’s rowing club, is another private sporting club with a restaurant. Nestled in an industrial garage space next to the über prestigious Monaco Yacht Club, the restaurant serves guests simple, yet delicious French food in a completely unique environment. Non-members are asked to pay a €1 supplement.http://www.avironmonaco.com/newsPhoto : Sylvia Sabes