Pavillons Monte Carlo
68 Allées des Boulingrins, 98000 Monaco
+377 6 82 30 08 93
In the bagShopping is a hobby for some of the incredibly rich and maybe famous who sail into Monaco's harbor. The Pavillons Monte Carlo is an otherworldly shopping center where Madame can dress from head to toe starting with a tiara! More down to earth luxury budgets may be satisfied at Le Dressing consignment shop. Très design souvenirs can be found in the gift shops at the Nouveau Musée Nationale de Monaco contemporary art museums and the Monaco Yacht Club. Foodies will find their pleasure with the Pavé du Rocher, a sweet available at the official supplier to the Prince, bakery Mullot. Check your change as you go, you may be one of the lucky few to receive a rare Monaco-designed euro. The most modest budgets can have their passport stamped at the tourist office as a free keepsake of their visit.
Photo (tiara) : Sylvia Sabes
Photo (pavillons) : Palais Princier/ Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer