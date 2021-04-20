Where are you going?
Jardin Exotique de Monaco

62 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique, 98000 Monaco
| +377 93 15 29 80
Monaco

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

So exotic

Designed in 1933, the Exotic Garden on Monaco paints a rich palette of succulents and cacti from across the globe, with a variety of flowering seasons to ensure bursting blossoms throughout the year. There are panoramic views that give unique perspectives on the “Rocher” and go as far as Italy. A visit includes an Anthropology museum and an Observatory cave full of dramatic stalactites and stalagmites that can be visited every hour, on the hour.

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

