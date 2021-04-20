Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Rd., New Paltz, New York
Website
| +1 845-765-3286
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Mohonk Mountain House New York New York United States
Check Availability >

Mohonk Mountain House

A historic New York state resort, Mohonk Mountain House first opened in 1869 in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles from New York City. This Victorian castle has welcomed five U.S. presidents (including Bill Clinton) in addition to countless artists, authors, and actors. Surrounded by thousands of acres of nature, the resort is perched on a cliff overlooking Mohonk Lake. Guests travel specifically for the dramatic, vibrant fall foliage and expertly manicured gardens. Rates are all-inclusive and comprehensive—all meals and activities are included for a single nightly rate. Yoga classes, boating, tennis, horseback riding, and rock climbing are all popular activities. During the winter, ice skating and cross-country skiing lure guests into the great outdoors. Rooms with wood-burning fireplaces and a huge spa with heated indoor and outdoor pool create a peaceful retreat.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points