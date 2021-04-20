Mitte
Mitte, Berlin, Germany
Tacheles Building, How Long is NowThis might be one of the well known buildings in East Berlin, not to mention, one of the well known murals.
'How Long is Now' mural is on the side of Tacheles building, in the Mitte area, East Berlin.
The building used to be the Central office of the SS during the World War 2, but after the Berlin Wall fell, the building was taken over by Artists and became a well known place to host exhibitions and performances.
'Tacheles' in Yiddish means 'to talk directly' or 'speak to the point'. It goes well with the freedom of expression as shown in the Street Art and Graffiti.
'How Long is Now' slogan represents the uncertainty of the present and future of Berlin (was very relevant when the Berlin Wall fell).
Today around the Tacheles building, there are various cafe's, galleries and bars, and across the street, the New Jewish Synagogue.