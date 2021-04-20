Miller Union
999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
| +1 678-733-8550
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
Honest, Straightforward Southern CuisineMiller Union may seem like just another follower of the farm-to-table trend, but that's not what made it one of Bon Appetit's Best Restaurants in America. The humble decor of this former warehouse in Atlanta's Westside provides the ideal environment for Chef Steven Satterfield's food.
Start off with one of the well crafted cocktails, specifically the Miller Thyme, a gin and lemon drink garnished with thyme, or the Pimm's Teacup, which incorporates Earl Grey tea. The dinner menu changes monthly, but if possible try the Lowcountry Boil, a southern favorite, or the goat cheese ravioli.