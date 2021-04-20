Where are you going?
Milchhäusl

Veterinärstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 45248430
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Bavarian Organic

Described as serving eco-Bavarian delicacies, Milchhäusl is a rare find. The 100% organic, hearty local specialties at this charming park-side outpost are in high demand. You'll find them near the main entrance to the English Garden—perfect after you've worked up an appetite exploring.



By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

Michael Soncina
almost 7 years ago

Tortoises Revenge!

I came cross this restaurant while on a bike tour of Berlin.

While in the English Garden we stopped in the cafe for a rest. In addition to the great organic food I loved the decor.

I guess the Tortoise finally got his revenge...I knew this day would come!

