Milchhäusl
Veterinärstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
| +49 89 45248430
Photo courtesy of Milchhäusl
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Bavarian OrganicDescribed as serving eco-Bavarian delicacies, Milchhäusl is a rare find. The 100% organic, hearty local specialties at this charming park-side outpost are in high demand. You'll find them near the main entrance to the English Garden—perfect after you've worked up an appetite exploring.
almost 7 years ago
Tortoises Revenge!
I came cross this restaurant while on a bike tour of Berlin.
While in the English Garden we stopped in the cafe for a rest. In addition to the great organic food I loved the decor.
I guess the Tortoise finally got his revenge...I knew this day would come!
