Atlanta's Impressive Collection of Egyptian Artifacts

In 1876, a small museum collection was started in Oxford, Ga., at the original Emory University campus. Over the years—through acquisitions, archaeological digs, and donations—the collection has grown to include pieces from ancient Greece , Meso-America, Rome , and Africa. But what makes the Carlos so impressive is the collection of Egyptian mummies and sarcophagi. The Carlos, now located in Decatur, also hosts traveling exhibitions of art and artifacts.