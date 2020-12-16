Offbeat Atlanta
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Home Sweet Home, the Capital of the New South. It's more than just an airport. The places listed on this wanderlist are unlike those you'll find in any other cities.
Save Place
61 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The Varsity is one of the first landmarks you pass as you enter the city. You can't miss the big neon "V" on North Avenue. It calls itself the world's largest drive-in and has served generations of Georgia Tech students, politicians, tour groups,...
Save Place
1850 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
After visiting food trucks in Hawaii and San Francisco, I was surprised to learn about the Atlanta Food Truck Park, a permanent home for the city's food trucks off Howell Mill Road. On any given day you will find a couple of food trucks, a live...
Save Place
789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Atlanta is, much to many locals' despair, known as the Strip Club Capital of the South. And if there is an old, incumbent mayor of this capital, her name is the Clermont Lounge. The Clermont Motor Hotel was built in 1924 but has since been...
Save Place
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. grew up hosts local farmers and vendors at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market. It's where you can find that unusual ingredient, be it chitlins, rabbit, or live crabs. The market also has a few permanent...
Save Place
2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves...
Save Place
437 Memorial Dr SE A5, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
As a freelance writer, I'm always looking for a place other than my couch to do work. My requirements are free wireless Internet, plenty of outlets and quality beverages. Octane Coffee succeeds on all fronts. Although they have locations...
Save Place
670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Monday Night Brewing Company is the newest kid on the Atlanta craft beer scene, but it already had a strong following before moving into its Trabert Avenue space. The brewery started out as a Monday night men's Bible study, which is how they...
Save Place
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In Atlanta, Sweetwater Brewing Company is king. Its success story is not unlike that of Samuel Adams, although less commercial. They started as a hometown craft brewery with humble operations and now are distributed throughout the country. Their...
Save Place
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25