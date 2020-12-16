Day Trip to Athens, GA

No longer a simple college town surrounded by farmland, Athens, known also as the “Classic City” brings visitors in their own right for the award-winning restaurants and lively music scene. Musical acts like R.E.M. and the B-52s as well as James Beard award winner Hugh Acheson proudly call Athens home, making it a perfect place to explore for the day. This easy day trip from Atlanta also features craft breweries, boutiques and parklands.