Day Trip to Athens, GA
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
No longer a simple college town surrounded by farmland, Athens, known also as the “Classic City” brings visitors in their own right for the award-winning restaurants and lively music scene. Musical acts like R.E.M. and the B-52s as well as James Beard award winner Hugh Acheson proudly call Athens home, making it a perfect place to explore for the day. This easy day trip from Atlanta also features craft breweries, boutiques and parklands.
265 Newton Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30607, USA
While Atlanta has its fair share of craft breweries, Terrapin Brewing Company is unique to Athens, a college town an hour or so outside of the capital. Home to the University of Georgia and music legends like the B-52s and R.E.M., Terrapin has...
Athens, GA 30601, USA
R.E.M. was one of the top musical acts to make it out of the small town of Athens, Georgia, and arguably out of the whole state. The band made the area famous, especially when they chose a specific photo for the back cover of their 1983 album...
269 N Hull St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
Trappeze Pub, named after the Trappist monks who make the most delicious beer, is not your average college town bar. It's no secret that the beer menu is twice as long as the food menu. On any night of the week, you'll find selections from all...
197 Oak St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
When you're a broke college student in the town of Athens, Georgia, there are few occasions when you can rationalize eating outside the dining hall. Splurges are reserved for special occasions, visits from family and days when you just want...
271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601, USA
No longer content with the dive bars and fraternity hangouts, Creature Comforts Brewery was opened in 2014 in a refurbished tire warehouse. The brewery has become a popular spot with students and townies alike for their unique brews, including the...
810 N Chase St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
As soon as I entered the rustic little spa, I was offered tea and water and a hot neck pillow while I waited (five minutes, even though I got there 15 minutes early). I'd had several swedish massages before (at other places), so I wanted to try...
815 W Broad St B, Athens, GA 30601, USA
If you're looking for a New York-style breakfast in the college town of Athens, look no further than Ideal Bagel Co., set inside a former toy store. On any given morning, you'll see students and townies lingering over their morning bagel and cup...
200 W Washington St, Madison, GA 30650, USA
In downtown Madison, a historic town in Georgia, you'll find tons of antique shops, a number of coffee shops and restaurants, and—best of all—the Madison Tea Room. My boyfriend knows how much I love tea and we had sometimes tried to get...
90 Carlton St, Athens, GA 30602, USA
Attached to the University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Art, the Georgia Museum of Art was founded in 1948. It became the state's official art museum in 1982 and has been a pillar in the local arts community ever since. The permanent collection...
295 E Dougherty St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
Named for its history as an iron foundry, The Foundry is a part of The Graduate Hotel. The small music venue has a balcony section, making for a unique experience with great acoustics. During its tenure as a performing space, The Foundry has...
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens, GA 30601, USA
Prior to a glowing write-up in a major travel publication, you might drive past the white building with peeling paint. But what you'd miss is White Tiger Gourmet, a 100-year old neighborhood grocery store turned casual eatery. An area native and...
2450 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605, USA
Located on the outskirts of town, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia is a nice place to spend the afternoon wandering among the greenery and taking time to reflect. Take advantage of the miles of nature trails, whether that be going for a run...
