If You Only Have Three Days in Atlanta
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
A weekend hardly scratches the surface of any given place, but given three days in Atlanta, visitors can start to understand what makes the city tick. Spend time learning about the history of Atlanta’s most notable residents. Visit Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home, Ted Turner’s empire at the CNN Center and the home of former President Jimmy Carter. The whole family will appreciate the nature encounters at the Georgia Aquarium and Zoo Atlanta while spending 3 days in Atlanta.
190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
A tour of CNN Center offers a fascinating look at what it takes to run the 24-hour news cycle. At the world headquarters, founded by media icon Ted Turner in 1980, guests can tour the actual news desks and see a replica of the famed...
121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
At Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola, you can taste dozens of Coke flavors from around the world (beware the bitter “Beverly” from Italy) and pose for pictures with the adorable polar bear from the holiday commercials. The perfect...
3500 Peachtree Rd NE G-1, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Legoland has quickly become Atlanta's top attraction for kids. Located in Phipps Plaza, the city's shopping mecca, families can purchase all the Lego products next door at the store before exploring the discovery center. It includes Lego replicas...
130 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
A hub of preservation in the city, the Atlanta History Center is not your typical museum. The 33-acre experience features historic houses, enchanting gardens, and award-winning exhibitions, showcasing everything from Civil War artifacts to Olympic...
3130 Slaton Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
As the stomping grounds for ladies who lunch, bridal luncheons, and baby showers, the Swan Coach House has been a Buckhead staple since 1965. A group of ladies opened the restaurant, gift shop, and art gallery to raise money for the arts while...
380 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
The MLK Birth Home and Historical Center is an Atlanta must-see. Highlights include sitting in his church with his sermons playing in the background, walking the impressive grounds of the center and learning about MLK 's childhood and family life...
225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
The world’s largest aquarium by volume, this downtown spot is easily one of the city’s top attractions. Opened in 2005 through partnerships with Atlanta-based Home Depot, the $300 million facility boasts more than 100,000 animals and 500 different...
441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
His eponymous museum offers an interesting and in-depth look at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. One of the highlights is a re-creation of the Oval Office from his time in the White House, and the library and museum boast beautiful...
800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA
The city’s oldest tourist attraction, Zoo Atlanta actually started by accident. In 1889, a traveling circus went bankrupt and sold its animals to a local businessman, who decided to open a zoo in Grant Park to house his new pets. Over the...
Stone Mountain, GA, USA
More than 1,800 feet high and five miles around, Stone Mountain is a quartz monzonite dome monadnock that rises from an otherwise low-level area. Well-known for its geology, the mountain is also famous—although controversially—for its...
250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Located in the Centennial Olympic Park tourism corridor, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame combines the South’s one true love with an interactive fan experience. Here, visitors find a hall of fame recognizing some of the...
1811 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
In the film "Up in the Air," George Clooney's character recommended this Atlanta restaurant and suggested you "bring a bib." He wasn't off the mark in describing this classic eatery, located near the Atlanta Botanical Garden. On any given day, you...
1060 Delta Blvd B-914, Atlanta, GA 30354, USA
What began as a large collection of Delta Air Lines artifacts in 1995, the Delta Flight Museum reopened in 2014 as a state-of-the-art facility for visitors on the company's campus near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The historic...
