A Perfect Day in Atlanta
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
A perfect day in Atlanta would include sunny weather without the infamous humidity, the city’s most beloved meals and views of the skyline. Start your day with a Atlanta's southern breakfast at the Silver Skillet, followed by a lesson in civil rights history at Ebenezer Baptist Church. End it by admiring the city from above at the Sun Dial Restaurant or the SkyView ferris wheel over Centennial Olympic Park. A perfect day in Atlanta is easy to create, especially if you plan right.
210 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
There may be no more iconic a restaurant than the Sun Dial, located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel. The 360-degree views of Atlanta make it ideal for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and especially marriage...
A popular destination for field trips, the Fernbank Museum of Natural History encompasses a 65-acre forest as well as a more traditional facility full of dinosaur fossils, Native American artifacts, and more. Visitors can also look forward to an...
327 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Since the boom in filming in Atlanta, particularly with the popularity of The Walking Dead, Atlanta Movie Tours has filled the market with tours of the city’s filming locations. Their Big Zombie Tours visit sites from the famous AMC show as well...
101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
To better understand the civil rights movement and its impact on Atlanta, stop by Ebenezer Baptist Church, where both Martin Luther King Jr. and his father served as pastors. The living, breathing landmark, located in Sweet Auburn, is now a part...
437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Few places give better city views than rooftop bars. Six Feet Under, with locations next to Oakland Cemetery and in the Westside, both have a rooftop bar. The original Six Feet Under in Grant Park was named for its proximity to the city's most...
168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
If you're short on time in Atlanta, now there's a way for you to see most of the sights in a matter of minutes. SkyView, the city's newest attraction, is a Ferris wheel that soars 20 stories above the ground. You can park at any of the lots...
265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
The Atlanta of today owes much to the 1996 Summer Olympics. In preparation for the games, the city transformed a seedy neighborhood into a tourist-friendly destination, creating Centennial Olympic Park as the center of all...
200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
An Atlanta breakfast institution since 1956, the Silver Skillet has been run by the same family for more than 20 years. Featured in countless movies and television shows, including The Real McCoy and Remember the Titans, you may have even seen it...
1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
One of the South’s top art institutions, the High Museum was established in 1905 with a collection of European works. Over time, it has expanded to include modern art, regional artists, and rotating exhibits on everything from designer...
Located right across the park from most of Atlanta's major tourist attractions, a visit to the Children's Museum of Atlanta makes for a welcome addition to your day. Open daily, except for Wednesdays, the children's museum specializes in exhibits...
1202 North Point Cir, Alpharetta, GA 30022, USA
Anyone who thinks that the bright pink building at North Point Mall is "just a store to buy dolls" has never been inside the doll wonderland. The American Girl Bistro's Atlanta location is so much more. Here you can eat lunch with yours or a...
Atlanta, GA, USA
Most people don't think of Atlanta as having its own cuisine, especially when compared with parts of the South like Louisiana and South Carolina, but they clearly haven't been on a tour with Atlanta Food Walks. Created by world traveler and food...
1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Far from a traditional driving range, Topgolf is an interactive game experience with great food and an extensive bar. Atlanta has two locations in Alpharetta and the Westside. Grab some friends to share an upstairs bay, where you can use their...
