A perfect day in Atlanta would include sunny weather without the infamous humidity, the city’s most beloved meals and views of the skyline. Start your day with a Atlanta's southern breakfast at the Silver Skillet, followed by a lesson in civil rights history at Ebenezer Baptist Church. End it by admiring the city from above at the Sun Dial Restaurant or the SkyView ferris wheel over Centennial Olympic Park. A perfect day in Atlanta is easy to create, especially if you plan right.