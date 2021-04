Meyer the Hatter

LARGEST HAT STORE IN THE SOUTH proclaims the sign in front of Meyer the Hatter, just off Canal Street on St. Charles Avenue. In truth, it actually doesn’t feel all that big inside. That’s in part because it’s so packed with hats, but also because it’s often crowded with customers trying on fedoras and porkpies and jockeying for mirror space. New Orleans has long been Hat City: Thanks to the relentless summer sun, hats never fell completely out of fashion among men. (And Meyer, it should be noted, has traditionally been a store for men—bonnet seekers should keep seeking.) The shop carries a wide range of headgear suitable for any occasion and (almost) any head shape.