Meyer the Hatter

120 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Website
| +1 504-525-1048
Mon - Sat 10am - 5:45pm

Meyer the Hatter

LARGEST HAT STORE IN THE SOUTH proclaims the sign in front of Meyer the Hatter, just off Canal Street on St. Charles Avenue. In truth, it actually doesn’t feel all that big inside. That’s in part because it’s so packed with hats, but also because it’s often crowded with customers trying on fedoras and porkpies and jockeying for mirror space. New Orleans has long been Hat City: Thanks to the relentless summer sun, hats never fell completely out of fashion among men. (And Meyer, it should be noted, has traditionally been a store for men—bonnet seekers should keep seeking.) The shop carries a wide range of headgear suitable for any occasion and (almost) any head shape.
By Wayne Curtis , AFAR Local Expert

Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

Top It All Off

...With a new chapeau! Meyer the Hatter, a New Orleans institution, offers pretty much any kind of hat you might be looking for. After you have made your purchase go directly across the street to the Pearl Oyster Bar (another institution) and order up a dozen or more. I would recommend August for dinner but be sure to reserve well ahead for this gem of NEW New Orleans cooking from John Besh.

