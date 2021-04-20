Learning about food in Surquillo Market.

Camote, camu camu, maiz morado, rocoto, maca, quinua, ají …there are the names of just a few food items that are exclusive to Peru, and Mercado de Surquillo is the best place to see (and try some of) them. It’s a Farmer’s Market, where fresh fruit, vegetables and meats are sold at the stalls. You’ll find a lot of new types of fruits and vegetables and be able to talk to the sellers about them. You can have a ceviche made on the spot, try some of the produce and make your Lima experience a bit more authentic (and enjoyable!). The best time to go is early in the morning, when the produce is fresh and the sellers are not tired yet.

