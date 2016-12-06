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Medi Heal

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Leslie Patrick

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Perhaps the most medically-minded of Korean beauty brands (or at least with packaging and stores that look that way), Mediheal products are said to promote clean and healthy skin, and are supposedly recommended by primary care physicians. The sterile looking location on the Myeongdong shopping street has a hospital-like feel, and the staff is very knowledgeable about caring for skin that is dry, oily or otherwise a problem. Mask sheets come in packaging that resembles capsules or IV bags, and there are other clever gimmicks such as BB cream that comes with what looks like a miniature paint roller—to apply the cream of course. Myeongdong Shopping Street

By Leslie Patrick

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Leslie Patrick
Fri Aug 19 02:45:41 EDT 2016

Healing Beauty

Perhaps the most medically-minded of Korean beauty brands (or at least with packaging and stores that look that way), Mediheal products are said to promote clean and healthy skin, and are supposedly recommended by primary care physicians. The sterile looking location on the Myeongdong shopping street has a hospital-like feel, and the staff is very knowledgeable about caring for skin that is dry, oily or otherwise a problem. Mask sheets come in packaging that resembles capsules or IV bags, and there are other clever gimmicks such as BB cream that comes with what looks like a miniature paint roller—to apply the cream of course. Myeongdong Shopping Street

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