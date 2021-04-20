Marina Bay Sands
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
| +65 6688 8888
Photo courtesy of Marina Bay Sands
Marina Bay SandsIf money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously), shops, a theater, a rooftop pool, a rooftop restaurant/bar/club (Cé La Vi), myriad celebrity-chef restaurants (try Daniel Boulud’s DB Bistro & Oyster Bar), and much more. Although MBS is fun to visit and certainly worth strolling through, you get more for your hotel money across the Marina at the Fullerton Bay Hotel.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Singapore's Light Show
The towering Marina Bay Sands development looks like an enormous space ship dropped down on the waterfront in Singapore. Cocktail and dance spot Ce La Vi sits on the 57th floor along with an enormous infinity pool. Down below in the Marina are a nightclub and Louis Vuitton store that appear to be floating. The balls in the bay are wishing balls that come out during New Year's Eve celebrations.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Inifinity pool 55 stories in the sky.
The infinity pool is on the 55th floor overlooking downtown Singapore. Definitely worth experiencing once in your life if your travels bring you to Singapore. It is a large pool sitting on top of the Marina Bay Sands hotel. Dramatic views overlooking the city. If you are traveling to Singapore, think about spending one night in the hotel so that you can lounge in this pool.
almost 7 years ago
Ce La Vi at the Top of Marina Bay Sands
Singapore is not short of great places to go for cocktails, but this landmark building in the marina area of Singapore should be first on your list. There is a Ku De Ta bar at the top of this building (in the boat-shaped section) where you can enjoy delicious cocktails while taking in the skyline of Singapore. And you'll look on enviously at all the hotel visitors languishing in the infinity pool, which looks like it drops off the side of the building! Of course, if you're feeling plush, stay at MBS. Then you will be one of the customers in the pool! The light and water show, watched from the water's edge, should also be added to your things to do!