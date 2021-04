Marina Bay Sands

Singapore is not short of great places to go for cocktails, but this landmark building in the marina area of Singapore should be first on your list. There is a Ku De Ta bar at the top of this building (in the boat-shaped section) where you can enjoy delicious cocktails while taking in the skyline of Singapore. And you'll look on enviously at all the hotel visitors languishing in the infinity pool, which looks like it drops off the side of the building! Of course, if you're feeling plush, stay at MBS. Then you will be one of the customers in the pool! The light and water show, watched from the water's edge, should also be added to your things to do!