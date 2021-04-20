Mama's Mexican Kitchen 2234 2nd Avenue

Have A Burrito With Elvis Billed as Seattle’s oldest Mexican restaurant, Mama’s Mexican Kitchen is a long-running tradition. It has all the usual Tex-Mex standbys, dripping with cheese: tacos, burritos, quesadillas and enchiladas. Plus, of course, an extensive margarita menu. The food is cheap and filling, with many dinner items under $10 and nothing over $16. Happy hour is from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., but isn’t really worth going out of your way for — $6 wells and a few discounted margaritas and food specials.



The real appeal of Mama’s is the fun atmosphere: colorful bunting hangs across the room, and lively, funky artwork fills the walls, so there’s plenty to look at while you sip your margarita. The highlight of your visit will be a peek into the Elvis Room, which is lavishly decorated with all kinds of wacky Elvis memorabilia. You can even order up an Elvis Burrito to complete the experience (carne asada, ranchero sauce and avocado). While it’s far from authentic cuisine, Mama’s continues to be a popular part of a night out in Belltown.

