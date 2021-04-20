Mainz Haus of Rock & Etc 220 9th St D, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA

German Rock You might not be expecting to find a gem and mineral store among the kitschy souvenir shops of Leavenworth, but Mainz Haus of Rock has staked out its own little corner off the main drag. There, you’ll find crystals, semi-precious stone jewelry, mineral specimens and collections, gemology guidebooks, and stone bookends. For budding rock hounds, Mainz has some nice kid-appropriate coloring books and rock guides, break-apart geodes, and boxed rock collections, some with a particular focus on local Washington minerals.