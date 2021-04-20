Where are you going?
Mainz Haus of Rock & Etc

220 9th St D, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Website
| +1 509-548-1078
German Rock Leavenworth Washington United States

German Rock

You might not be expecting to find a gem and mineral store among the kitschy souvenir shops of Leavenworth, but Mainz Haus of Rock has staked out its own little corner off the main drag. There, you’ll find crystals, semi-precious stone jewelry, mineral specimens and collections, gemology guidebooks, and stone bookends. For budding rock hounds, Mainz has some nice kid-appropriate coloring books and rock guides, break-apart geodes, and boxed rock collections, some with a particular focus on local Washington minerals.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

