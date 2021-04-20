Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lyman Estate

185 Lyman St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Website
| +1 617-994-6672
A Shipping Magnate's Summer Retreat Waltham Massachusetts United States

A Shipping Magnate's Summer Retreat

To get a taste of how wealthy Bostonians once lived, visit the beautiful Lyman Estate mansion, built in 1793. The thirty-seven acres of lawns and gardens offer lush green space right in the city and scheduled tours on the third Saturday of the month allow an interior view of the 'country estate' that was home to the Lyman family for more than 150 years. Don't miss the historic greenhouses, open more regularly, which are among the oldest surviving structures of their kind.


By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points