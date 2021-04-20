Lyman Estate 185 Lyman St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA

A Shipping Magnate's Summer Retreat To get a taste of how wealthy Bostonians once lived, visit the beautiful Lyman Estate mansion, built in 1793. The thirty-seven acres of lawns and gardens offer lush green space right in the city and scheduled tours on the third Saturday of the month allow an interior view of the 'country estate' that was home to the Lyman family for more than 150 years. Don't miss the historic greenhouses, open more regularly, which are among the oldest surviving structures of their kind.





