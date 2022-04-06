Luv-It Frozen Custard
Otherworldly frozen custard is just about the last thing you expect from a ramshackle blue-and-white building in the shadow of the Stratosphere. But the soft-serve machines have been whirring here since 1973, and the frozen treat is repeatedly voted the best in Vegas. Employees serve the custard in a dish or cone, as part of a sundae, or in a custard drink—a tasty concoction also known as a concrete. Custard flavors change every day, though the options always include banana nut on Sundays and lemon on Mondays; besides those, chocolate pretzel, gingerbread cookie, cherry pie, and root beer float (to name just a few) have also put in appearances. Luv-It lists flavors a month in advance on the website, so if you’d rather not be surprised, check there before you go.