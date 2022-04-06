Where are you going?
The Dorsey

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #200 3355, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Website
| +1 702-414-1945
The Dorsey Las Vegas Nevada United States

More info

Sun - Sat 3pm - 4am

Craft cocktails are the name of the game at the Dorsey, a high-energy lounge just off the main casino at the Venetian. Here, mixologist Juyoung Kang and her team of rock-star bartenders whip up a mix of classic cocktails and new-wave concoctions you won’t find anywhere else in town. Among the must-haves: the Penicillin, a classic that blends scotch, fresh lemon, ginger, honey, and a floating layer of Islay single malt; and the Ginger Rogers, which mixes Jamaican rum, fresh ginger, coffee liqueur, and cream. Simply tell Kang what sort of drinks you like and she'll create a cocktail on the spot. The best time to hit the Dorsey is in the afternoon during the week; crowds are thin and you’ll get the undivided attention of the staff. On weekend nights, the place can be downright crazy, with lines around the corner to get in.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

