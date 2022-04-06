The Dorsey
Craft cocktails are the name of the game at the Dorsey, a high-energy lounge just off the main casino at the Venetian. Here, mixologist Juyoung Kang and her team of rock-star bartenders whip up a mix of classic cocktails and new-wave concoctions you won’t find anywhere else in town. Among the must-haves: the Penicillin, a classic that blends scotch, fresh lemon, ginger, honey, and a floating layer of Islay single malt; and the Ginger Rogers, which mixes Jamaican rum, fresh ginger, coffee liqueur, and cream. Simply tell Kang what sort of drinks you like and she'll create a cocktail on the spot. The best time to hit the Dorsey is in the afternoon during the week; crowds are thin and you’ll get the undivided attention of the staff. On weekend nights, the place can be downright crazy, with lines around the corner to get in.