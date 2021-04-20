Park MGM Las Vegas
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-730-7777
Park MGM Las VegasThanks in part to a half-billion-dollar renovation, what was once the Monte Carlo is now the Park MGM, complete with a high-end hotel, several brand-new-to-Vegas dining concepts, and an outdoor pool oasis, all of which feel more boutique than casino. While the resort is in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, near the T-Mobile Arena and the Shops at Crystals, it’s designed for relaxation. Chic and modern guest rooms have gallery walls of art photographs, window seats, and vintage-inspired furnishings, and a few “Stay Well” options feature specially designed lighting, air purification, and aromatherapy to help reduce jet lag and promote good sleep.
Exclusive to hotel guests, the leafy pool complex features mint-striped loungers, where you can sunbathe while listening to live DJs and enjoying bistro-style fare from Primrose Restaurant. Reserve a chair, sunbed, cabana, or even a bungalow and you’ll also enjoy all the amenities of a suite. In addition to Primrose, current dining options include Bavette’s Steakhouse, La La Noodle, fried chicken eatery The Crack Shack, Korean barbecue joint Best Friend, and outposts of The NoMad Bar and Italian marketplace Eataly. In 2018, the property also added a hotel-within-a-hotel, when the NoMad Las Vegas begins taking bookings inside the Park MGM.