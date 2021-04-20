Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Park MGM Las Vegas

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Website
| +1 702-730-7777
Park MGM Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States
Park MGM Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States
Park MGM Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States
Park MGM Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States
Park MGM Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States
Park MGM Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States

More info

Park MGM Las Vegas

Thanks in part to a half-billion-dollar renovation, what was once the Monte Carlo is now the Park MGM, complete with a high-end hotel, several brand-new-to-Vegas dining concepts, and an outdoor pool oasis, all of which feel more boutique than casino. While the resort is in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, near the T-Mobile Arena and the Shops at Crystals, it’s designed for relaxation. Chic and modern guest rooms have gallery walls of art photographs, window seats, and vintage-inspired furnishings, and a few “Stay Well” options feature specially designed lighting, air purification, and aromatherapy to help reduce jet lag and promote good sleep.  

Exclusive to hotel guests, the leafy pool complex features mint-striped loungers, where you can sunbathe while listening to live DJs and enjoying bistro-style fare from Primrose Restaurant. Reserve a chair, sunbed, cabana, or even a bungalow and you’ll also enjoy all the amenities of a suite. In addition to Primrose, current dining options include Bavette’s Steakhouse, La La Noodle, fried chicken eatery The Crack Shack, Korean barbecue joint Best Friend, and outposts of The NoMad Bar and Italian marketplace Eataly. In 2018, the property also added a hotel-within-a-hotel, when the NoMad Las Vegas begins taking bookings inside the Park MGM. 
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points