Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Luther Williams Field

225 Willie Smokey Glover Dr, Macon, GA 31201, USA
Website
Historic Minor League Baseball Field Macon Georgia United States

Historic Minor League Baseball Field

Baseball fans will appreciate a stop at Luther Williams Field, the second-oldest minor league stadium in the country. It started as the home to the Macon Peaches in 1929. Since then, the names and teams associated with the park have changed, but many notable players have passed through the iron gates.

Pete Rose played for the Macon Peaches and while the Macon Braves were an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, future players Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal and John Smoltz spent time here.

The Macon Pinetoppers currently play at the field, which has also become a filming location in the movies 42 and Trouble with the Curve.

By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points