Luther Williams Field
225 Willie Smokey Glover Dr, Macon, GA 31201, USA
Photo courtesy of Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitor's Bureau
Historic Minor League Baseball FieldBaseball fans will appreciate a stop at Luther Williams Field, the second-oldest minor league stadium in the country. It started as the home to the Macon Peaches in 1929. Since then, the names and teams associated with the park have changed, but many notable players have passed through the iron gates.
Pete Rose played for the Macon Peaches and while the Macon Braves were an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, future players Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal and John Smoltz spent time here.
The Macon Pinetoppers currently play at the field, which has also become a filming location in the movies 42 and Trouble with the Curve.