Loys Station Covered Bridge 13506 Old Frederick Rd, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, USA

Covered Bridge Driving Tour It's been said that at least 52 covered bridges once graced parts of western and central Maryland throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, but storms, floods, fires, and development have claimed all but eight. Three are located outside downtown Thurmont off of Route 15: the 101-foot long Utica Mills Covered Bridge (circa 1850), the 40-foot long Roddy Covered Bridge (circa 1856), and the 90-foot long Loy's Station Covered Bridge (circa 1880). Although all three wood truss bridges have been structurally damaged, modified and rebuilt, many of the original timbers remain and are regarded as engineering marvels.