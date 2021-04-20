Where are you going?
Lopez Island

Lopez Island, Washington 98261, USA
Lopez Island Washington United States

The friendliest San Juan Island: don't forget to wave!

Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lopez Island they are known for their waves. Everyone waves at everyone. While driving on the island you need to keep you hand in a permanent waving position to save time! It really is quite endearing.

There are a lot of farms on the island and many of have honor boxes where they display their freshest goods. You just pull over, grab what you need and leave your money.

Lopez Island is also very environmentally conscious with housing with solar panels, organic goods, composting and other green activities.

There are lots of trails and hikes to do and people will wave at you as they pass here too!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

